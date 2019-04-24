Home Cities Bengaluru

Family demands action attempt to murder charge against cops who beat man for using mobile while driving

Mohammed Tanveer’s family demanded that police constable, Ayyappa be arrested on charges of attempt to murder.

Published: 24th April 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mohammed Tanveer’s family demanded that police constable, Ayyappa be arrested on charges of attempt to murder. They held a press meet on Tuesday and demanded justice for Tanveer. The department suspended two policemen on Monday. However, the family said it was not enough and strict action needs to be taken against the cops. 

Tanveer, 23, was brutally thrashed by a constable and sub-inspector in DJ Halli, for attending a phone call while riding his bike on May 3. His elder brother, Mohammed Musveer said that Tanveer and his friend Danish stepped out of the home to by medicines for his father. After being beaten up brutally, Tanveer developed a severe pain and tried to cure himself by taking medicines.

But when he was taken to a private hospital and examined, doctors said he sustained severe internal injuries, which affected both kidneys. The family who came to know about the attack by the DJ Halli police recently approached the city police commissioner, T Suneel Kumar and an FIR was lodged against constable Ayyappa and Santhosh.

They have been charged under Section 323, 324, 504 and 149 of the IPC.  After the departmental enquiry, city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar suspended, Ayyappa and sub-inspector Santosh. The family has also complained to State Human Rights Commission, seeking necessary action and suitable compensation for Tanveer.

