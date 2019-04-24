Home Cities Bengaluru

Koramangala flyover unlikely to be ready before April 2020

Wait for Koramangala flyover is likely to get longer for commuters from Koramangala, Sarjapura, Ejipura Road and surrounding areas.  

Published: 24th April 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wait for Koramangala flyover is likely to get longer for commuters from Koramangala, Sarjapura, Ejipura Road and surrounding areas.  The flyover work that was supposed to be completed by December 2019 is now expected to open for commuters only by April or May next year.

Officials concerned had earlier predicted that the flyover will be ready six months before deadline, but as of now it is far from completion. The flyover will start at Ejipura Junction and turn right towards St John’s hospital to allow people to reach Hosur Road.

An official from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagare Palike (BBMP) told The New Indian Express, “The flyover was estimated to be completed six months earlier than the deadline. We had even managed to shift the utilities, but the installation of the pillars was delayed. The flyover work is now expected to be ready for commuters by April or May next year.”

K T Nagaraj, Chief Engineer, Project Central, told TNIE, “The flyover will cut the traffic by 30 minutes as commuters can escape the traffic signals in congested roads of Koramangala, Ejipura and surrounding areas to reach Sarjapura Road and Hosur Road.” The flyover will help commuters avoid major traffic junctions at Ejipura Main Road, Inner Ring Road, Sony World Signal and Kendriya Sadana Junction apart from areas in Koramangala. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koramangala flyover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp