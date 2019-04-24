Koramangala flyover unlikely to be ready before April 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wait for Koramangala flyover is likely to get longer for commuters from Koramangala, Sarjapura, Ejipura Road and surrounding areas. The flyover work that was supposed to be completed by December 2019 is now expected to open for commuters only by April or May next year.

Officials concerned had earlier predicted that the flyover will be ready six months before deadline, but as of now it is far from completion. The flyover will start at Ejipura Junction and turn right towards St John’s hospital to allow people to reach Hosur Road.

An official from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagare Palike (BBMP) told The New Indian Express, “The flyover was estimated to be completed six months earlier than the deadline. We had even managed to shift the utilities, but the installation of the pillars was delayed. The flyover work is now expected to be ready for commuters by April or May next year.”

K T Nagaraj, Chief Engineer, Project Central, told TNIE, “The flyover will cut the traffic by 30 minutes as commuters can escape the traffic signals in congested roads of Koramangala, Ejipura and surrounding areas to reach Sarjapura Road and Hosur Road.” The flyover will help commuters avoid major traffic junctions at Ejipura Main Road, Inner Ring Road, Sony World Signal and Kendriya Sadana Junction apart from areas in Koramangala.