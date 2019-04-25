Facebook ‘friend’ dupes man, steals valuables

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Befriending a stranger on Facebook proved costly for a 31-year-old man. This stranger, on the pretext of investing in the victim’s work, met him near Katriguppe, where the duo decided to have a drink at the victim’s house. The stranger mixed something in the victim’s beer, which made him unconscious. The stranger then stole gold jewellery and some silver items from the victim’s house before escaping.

The victim Ramesh H, a resident of Rangappa Layout, Banashankari 3rd stage, has filed a complaint with Channammanakere Achukattu police. In his complaint, he mentioned how the stranger had befriended him on Facebook more than a month back, and they would chat often. The stranger had befriended Ramesh on seeing his post on insurance.

The stranger lured Ramesh by saying he was interested in investing in his insurance company. Ramesh blindly believed the stranger and agreed to meet him on April 20. Around 7 pm, the duo met near Annapoorneshwari Convention Hall, where they decided to have a drink. They picked beers and went to Ramesh’s house. Ramesh went to kitchen when the stranger poured the beer into glasses. Before Ramesh could even finish half a glass, he lost consciousness.

He told the police that he got up on April 21 at around 6.30 am, and found the stranger gone. He sensed something was wrong and checked the almirah to find jewellery missing. Two gold chains, two rings, some silver articles, a watch and mobile phone were stolen.

An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of theft and cheating. Ramesh is not clear about the stranger’s name, so we are trying to get the details from their Facebook chat and call records. We are also verifying why Ramesh blindly believed a stranger and took him home.”