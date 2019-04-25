Home Cities Bengaluru

Injured businessman airlifted from Colombo, admitted to Manipal Hospitals, remains critical

On April 21, hotel management and rescue workers shifted Purushotham to a hospital in Colombo.

Published: 25th April 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Purushotham Reddy

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Purushotham Reddy, 45, who was injured in the blasts in Sri Lanka, has been airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment. He is admitted at Manipal Hospitals, and was from Colombo on Wednesday afternoon. Hospital sources said that Reddy is currently in critical condition and on ventilator support. On the morning of the blast, Reddy was eating breakfast with his relative S R Nagaraj, who died in the blast.

On April 21, hotel management and rescue workers shifted Purushotham to a hospital in Colombo. He was being treated there for burn and shoulder injuries. On Tuesday, a team of doctors from Bengaluru went to Colombo to check on Reddy and decided to shift him to Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | Close shave for six DMK men in Colombo blast

Sources told TNIE that the injuries to his shoulder are severe, and doctors are also treating Reddy for burn injuries on his back. “Reddy was holding a plate in his hand when the blast occurred. His shoulder was pierced by flying shrapnel,” sources said.

Reddy was chief counsellor in Macedonia and was a serving member of UN’s Human Rights Defence Committee. He was to receive an honorary doctorate from a university there.

A spokesperson from Manipal Hospitals said that Reddy is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. “He is being evaluated and is getting treatment. He is in a critical condition,” the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Injured Bengaluru businessman Sri Lanka Serial Blasts Sri Lanka Bomb Blasts Manipal Hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp