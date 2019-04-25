Injured businessman airlifted from Colombo, admitted to Manipal Hospitals, remains critical

Amit S Upadhye By

BENGALURU: Purushotham Reddy, 45, who was injured in the blasts in Sri Lanka, has been airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment. He is admitted at Manipal Hospitals, and was from Colombo on Wednesday afternoon. Hospital sources said that Reddy is currently in critical condition and on ventilator support. On the morning of the blast, Reddy was eating breakfast with his relative S R Nagaraj, who died in the blast.

On April 21, hotel management and rescue workers shifted Purushotham to a hospital in Colombo. He was being treated there for burn and shoulder injuries. On Tuesday, a team of doctors from Bengaluru went to Colombo to check on Reddy and decided to shift him to Bengaluru.

Sources told TNIE that the injuries to his shoulder are severe, and doctors are also treating Reddy for burn injuries on his back. “Reddy was holding a plate in his hand when the blast occurred. His shoulder was pierced by flying shrapnel,” sources said.

Reddy was chief counsellor in Macedonia and was a serving member of UN’s Human Rights Defence Committee. He was to receive an honorary doctorate from a university there.

A spokesperson from Manipal Hospitals said that Reddy is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. “He is being evaluated and is getting treatment. He is in a critical condition,” the spokesperson said.