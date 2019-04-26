Illegal shops in Russell Market to be razed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon start demolishing all unauthorized shops in Russell Market. The process of identifying such shops is on. “There are over 400 unauthorized shops in Russell Market. BBMP’s Joint Commissioner of West Zone will soon submit a report on such shops after which the date of demolition drive will be announced,” said Prasanna Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Markets, BBMP.

“The demolition drive that was halted in KR Market due to polls will also resume.”The Karnataka High Court had recently directed the civic body to clear all the unauthorized shops in BBMP limits that are operating without licences.