Minor goes for yoga on terrace, falls to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak tragedy, a 17-year-old girl slipped and fell to her death from the terrace of her building while practising yoga as per her daily morning routine. The incident took place at Sitara Apartments in Ramakrishnapura area in Chandapura near Surya City police station limits on Thursday morning. The police probed case and concluded that it was not a case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Pal, a 2nd year PU student at a private college in Electronics City. The police said the incident took place around 8 am when Priyanka went to the terrace from her third floor apartment to practise yoga. Her parents were in the house busy with their daily morning chores. The police said prima facie it appeared that Priyanka, while crossing the water pipeline, tripped and fell from the terrace which is on the ninth floor.

Upon inspection, the police revealed that the terrace parapet wall was not high enough to prevent anyone from falling. An officer investigating the case said, “We also checked CCTV footage and saw that she went alone to the terrace. We have instructed the association to take proper security around the premise after the incident. But no case has been filed against the apartment owners or association.”

On hearing the sickening thud, the building residents went to see what had happened and found Priyanka lying in a pool of blood. They alerted the building security guards, but she had died on the spot.

The police rushed to accident site and shifted her body to Attibele Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. She was found to have suffered multiple fractures on her shoulder and hands due to the impact of the fall.

Anjan Kumar Pal, the father of the deceased, who hails from Kolkata, made a statement saying he too believed that she had not committed suicide: “I have no suspicions about Priyanka’s death. She had no issues which would drive her to end her life.” Pal works in a software company, and Priyanka was the elder of his two daughters.