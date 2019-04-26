Home Cities Bengaluru

Minor goes for yoga on terrace, falls to death

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Pal, a 2nd year PU student at a private college in Electronics Bengaluru.

Published: 26th April 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sitara Apartments in Ramakrishnapura area from where Priyanka Pal fell to death | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak tragedy, a 17-year-old girl slipped and fell to her death from the terrace of her building while practising yoga as per her daily morning routine. The incident took place at Sitara Apartments in Ramakrishnapura area in Chandapura near Surya City police station limits on Thursday morning. The police probed case and concluded that it was not a case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Pal, a 2nd year PU student at a private college in Electronics City. The police said the incident took place around 8 am when Priyanka went to the terrace from her third floor apartment to practise yoga. Her parents were in the house busy with their daily morning chores.  The police said prima facie it appeared that Priyanka, while crossing the water pipeline, tripped and fell from the terrace which is on the ninth floor.

Upon inspection, the police revealed that the terrace parapet wall was not high enough to prevent anyone from falling. An officer investigating the case said, “We also checked CCTV footage and saw that she went alone to the terrace. We have instructed the association to take proper security around the premise after the incident. But no case has been filed against the apartment owners or association.”

On hearing the sickening thud, the building residents went to see what had happened and found Priyanka lying in a pool of blood. They alerted the building security guards, but she had died on the spot.

The police rushed to accident site and shifted her body to Attibele Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. She was found to have suffered multiple fractures on her shoulder and hands due to the impact of the fall.

Anjan Kumar Pal, the father of the deceased, who hails from Kolkata, made a statement saying he too believed that she had not committed suicide: “I have no suspicions about Priyanka’s death. She had no issues which would drive her to end her life.” Pal works in a software company, and Priyanka was the elder of his two daughters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Death Yoga Fell to Death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp