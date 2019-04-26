Home Cities Bengaluru

GoAir passengers deboarded after first-time flyer opens emergency exit

The 24-year-old carpenter involved in the incident, Sunil Kumar, was taken to the airport police station and a complaint filed.

Published: 26th April 2019 05:34 AM

Go Air flight

Go Air flight (Photo | File)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A first-time flyer opened the emergency exit of a GoAir flight bound from Kempe Gowda International Airport to Lucknow by mistake resulting in all 171 passengers and three crew on board being deboarded. The 24-year-old carpenter involved in the incident, Sunil Kumar, was taken to the airport police station and a complaint filed.

The incident took place on board flight no. G8 805, which had a scheduled departure of 8.20 am. Kumar was seated on emergency exit row 12B and opened the left wing emergency exit immediately after pushback of the flight, said a GoAir spokesperson. “The incident occurred near the Taxi Out point at 8.12 am thus grounding the aircraft. This caused commotion and the agile pilot and crew members had to immediately halt the aircraft,” the spokesperson said. The airline claimed that instructions on emergency window and operations were issued twice to the passenger in Hindi since he specified he was comfortable in Hindi. “The passenger claimed to be a first-time flyer and he was curious, despite the crew informing him it is only to be opened in an emergency situation,” GoAir added.  

As per the safety protocol, all the passengers and crew were moved to another aircraft that departed at 10.14 am. Kumar later tendered his unconditional apology to fellow passengers and GoAir, the spokesperson added.

Passengers were brought back to air traffic office and given an option to fly by another airline or rebooking on next GoAir flight or full refund as per the policy, a statement issued said.According to airport police, “The passenger was innocent. He is employed at Horamavu in Bengaluru as a carpenter and was returning to his hometown Lucknow. ”

A top cop added, “It was a genuine mistake by the passenger. He did not pose any security risk to anyone.” Kumar was let off after a warning, he added. The airline said in a statement - Passengers should refrain from such adventures while travelling considering these mischievous acts can jeopardize safety of fellow passengers and also delay the flight.

