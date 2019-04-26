Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police top brass meets heads of places of worship, malls

The chiefs and trustees have been instructed to install CCTV cameras and other safety measures to ensure security in and around their respective premises.

Senior police officers led by City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar hold a meeting with heads of religious institutions, hoteliers and businessmen after terror attacks in Sri Lanka | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar on Thursday held a meeting with the heads, representatives and security authorities of important temples, churches and mosques, besides malls, hotels and restaurants across the city, to review security measures after the serial blasts in Sri Lanka.

Suneel Kumar told the media, “I have given instructions to adopt immediate safety measures by installing CCTV cameras and hiring security guards either through voluntary or private agencies to track movements of suspicious persons, and alert the police control room or the jurisdictional police immediately.

Department officials and DCPs from their respective divisions often conduct such meetings with trustees, board members and managers of religious institutions and commercial places to review it.”

The commissioner further said: “The Sri Lanka attack is an alarm bell for us. We want to alert our hotelier friends to escalate security measures like baggage scanners, metal detectors along with physical checking and frisking of each and every individual. We also want to point out that proper identity and address of visitors is important. Although elaborate security measures are in place, we want cooperation in maintaining vigil in various places.”

He said the department police force is not enough to maintain surveillance. “So the public has to join us in remaining alert about any suspicious movements. Bengaluru’s population is more than 1 crore, thus we will have 2 crore eyes and ears to beef up security,” Kumar said.

ANTI- TERRORIST SQUAD DELAYED  
The police department has decided to set up an Anti-Terrorist Cell in the city. “We had sent a proposal to the state govt, but it is still pending. We want the ATS to be formed as soon as possible.”

HOTELS TO HIRE MORE SECURITY STAFF
A staffer from a five-star hotel said, “At the meeting, we discussed safety in hotels and decided to hire more security staff. They will be trained on how to handle untoward incidents and we will do it on a daily basis before they come to work.”

