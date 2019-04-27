Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police arrest retired army man for making hoax call about 'possible terror attacks'

According to a senior police officer, the caller is a resident of  Avalahalli who has been working as a truck driver for the past five years.

Published: 27th April 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police on Friday night arrested a 65-year-old retired army man for making a hoax call to the police control room around 5.35 PM stating that the call was meant to “alert” the police about “possible terror attacks” targeting trains in South India, Maharashtra and Goa.

According to a senior police officer, the caller, Sundar Murthy, is a resident of  Avalahalli who has been working as a truck driver for the past five years.

Murthy was arrested late on Friday night at Avalahalli and was later handed over to city police for further interrogation. 

The caller had created panic by also claiming that a group of 19 terrorists were placed in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram. Police stated that the caller pleaded guilty and said he didn’t think it would create large scale panic. 

"He has been handed over to Vidhana Soudha police station for further investigation. He was working as a driver in the army and when enquired he says he got the vision as he claims to do meditation on a regular basis," said DCP Girish.

