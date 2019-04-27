Home Cities Bengaluru

Dog’s day out: Pet licensing to be held at Cubbon Park tomorrow

Pet parents have to carry originals and photocopies of their pet’s vaccination records, along with the pet parent’s identity and address proof.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:47 AM

Dogs line up at SLV Corner in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Sunday all pet parents can get their dogs registered at Cubbon Park, at the fifth pet dog licensing drive being held at the park. Cubbon Park Canines (CPC) in association with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will conduct a special drive for pet parents to get license issued for their pet dogs.

So far CPC has already issued 1,500 licenses in previous drives. For the first time however, indie, rescued and neutered dogs will get a fast track license queue, as CPC would like to recognise both the special dogs and their special, compassionate parents.

Another special feature is that a rabies titre test will be accepted, in lieu of a rabies vaccination. There is also a free medical check-up and subsidised rabies vaccination available for pets on this day. Bengaluru’s best known trainers, nutrition experts and groomers will be present to share expertise and assist the pet parents.

“In current times, it is much better to have all the paper work in place for the pet license. Pet parents who have already taken their license last year should get it renewed, because on March 31 all licenses will get expired, as they are valid only for a year. It is low cost and can be afforded by most,” said Priya Chetty Rajagopal, Founder of CPC.

WHAT YOU NEED TO CARRY

Pet parents have to carry originals and photocopies of their pet’s vaccination records, along with the pet parent’s identity and address proof. The BBMP charges a license fee of Rs 110. If the pet is vaccinated, they need not get their pets to the drive, just the documents and proof of vaccination would be enough.

