Home Cities Bengaluru

Mohammed Mohsin case: CAT directs status quo, issues notice to Election Commission

After this, ECI revoked the suspension and directed the government to conduct a departmental inquiry against him.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Mohsin. (Photo | Facebook | @SDPIKarnatakaOfficia)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bengaluru bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday directed the state government to maintain status quo with regard to Karnataka cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin, against whom a departmental inquiry was ordered by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly checking the chopper of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha. 

Hearing the application filed by Mohsin questioning the departmental inquiry ordered against him on April 25, 2019, on the ground that the order was passed “in a most cavalier manner without application of mind”, a bench headed by KB Suresh directed the government to maintain status quo. Earlier, CAT had stayed Mohsin’s suspension by ECI. 

After this, ECI revoked the suspension and directed the government to conduct a departmental inquiry against him. While ordering that status quo be maintained with regard to ECI’s recommendation, CAT also ordered notice to the ECI, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, chief secretary, government of Karnataka, and others. 

After news that his suspension order had been stayed by CAT, ECI revoked the suspension order but ordered that he be barred from being assigned any poll-related duty, and recommended the government to hold a departmental inquiry.  

Challenging this, Mohsin contended in this application that the order was passed without giving him a hearing, and that the ECI had kept him under suspension on false allegations. Now, without hearing him, he had been debarred from any poll-related duties and a departmental inquiry was ordered against him. The order does not disclose any breach of duty but was passed, which is malafide. Hence, it is unsustainable, Mohsin claimed. 

Mohsin stated that he was present at the spot at 10.22am and left the place at 10.50am to participate in another programme. The Prime Minister’s arrival was at 11 am, by which time he had left the spot. In view of this, Mohsin said the ECI’s action was required to be set aside. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed Mohsin Election Commission IAS officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp