Safety on skywalk: Lifts to get devices for live tracking

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Skywalks in the Central Business District (CBD) area are all set to get better and safer. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has planned to spruce up skywalks to encourage pedestrians to use them by installing live-tracking devices on elevators (lifts). Locations have already been identified.

The BOSCH Technologies, under Private Public Participation (PPP) model, will install live-tracking devices. The data will be then transferred to the civic body for maintenance and ensuring safety of the pedestrians.

Chief Secretary of Karnataka TM Vijay Bhaskar, during a recent coordination committee meeting, introduced the technology to the civic body officials. The live-tracking devices are likely to be installed latest by the month of June. The move comes in the wake of several complaints pointing out that skywalks in the city are hardly being used by pedestrians due to long stairs. Elevators had also developed technical issues in 2018 and commuters were stuck due to power outages at a few places.

MV Srinivas, Executive Engineer, Special Division, Road Infrastructure, told The New Indian Express: “All the 25 skywalks with elevators in the CBD area will get these live-tracking devices.” “This initiative will promote the usage of skywalks among pedestrians. Live-tracking devices will ensure their safety too. It will be installed soon after the technology and required number of devices are ready,” said BBMP chief N Manjunatha Prasad.