Home Cities Bengaluru

Checks on new second runway delays flights from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

According to a source, seven aircraft were put on a `holding pattern' (asked to fly above the airport until permission is given to land) at 3 pm.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda international airport, Bengaluru airport

Kempegowda International Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Arrival and departure of many flights from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were delayed on Thursday morning due to technical checks being undertaken for the installations in the newly constructed second runway, said airport sources. 

Among the flights that were affected were Indigo 958 from Kolkata to Bengaluru AI502; Indigo 7133 from Vijayawada to Bengaluru; Trujet 622 from Vijaynagar to Bengaluru; Indigo 1206 from Colombo to Bengaluru; IndiGo 347 from Coimbatore to Bengaluru; IndiGo 6417 from Hyderabad to Bengaluru;  AirAsia India 1825 from Chandigarh to Bengaluru and Air Asia India 1426 from Bengaluru to Pune.   

According to a source, seven aircraft were put on a `holding pattern' (asked to fly above the airport until permission is given to land) at 3 pm, a source said. 

Tests are on at KIA since Wednesday for its upgraded Instrument Landing System (ILS) on the `South Parallel Runway'. KIA is being upgraded to CAT-III standards from the present CAT-I to prevent the massive delays which have been taking place during the last decade whenever weather conditions are foggy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Airport Flights delayed
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp