Checks on new second runway delays flights from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Arrival and departure of many flights from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were delayed on Thursday morning due to technical checks being undertaken for the installations in the newly constructed second runway, said airport sources.

Among the flights that were affected were Indigo 958 from Kolkata to Bengaluru AI502; Indigo 7133 from Vijayawada to Bengaluru; Trujet 622 from Vijaynagar to Bengaluru; Indigo 1206 from Colombo to Bengaluru; IndiGo 347 from Coimbatore to Bengaluru; IndiGo 6417 from Hyderabad to Bengaluru; AirAsia India 1825 from Chandigarh to Bengaluru and Air Asia India 1426 from Bengaluru to Pune.

According to a source, seven aircraft were put on a `holding pattern' (asked to fly above the airport until permission is given to land) at 3 pm, a source said.

Tests are on at KIA since Wednesday for its upgraded Instrument Landing System (ILS) on the `South Parallel Runway'. KIA is being upgraded to CAT-III standards from the present CAT-I to prevent the massive delays which have been taking place during the last decade whenever weather conditions are foggy.