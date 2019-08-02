Bangalore Apartments’ Federation moots filing water tax returns

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) has come out with suggestions for the new state government to take up for water conservation.

“If we were to harvest even 30% of the 3,000 MLD rainwater that falls in Bengaluru, we have another 1,000 MLD available,” said Srikanth Narasimhan, General Secretary, BAF, in a press release.

KV Prasanna, BAF vice-president, recommended that the government change the billing model for water to incentivise less usage and penalise high usage. “The current rate in apartments is Rs 22/kilo litre. For those who use only up to 6-kilo litres, we suggest charging them Rs 5/kilo litres. For high levels of consumption such as between 9 to 12-kilo litres or more than 12-kilo litres, we have proposed Rs 50 and Rs 100 respectively,” Prasanna said.

The suggestions goes on to recommend that every household files water returns at the end of every month declaring total water consumed by them, broken up at source- Cauvery, borewell, rain, tanker, reused STP, and other sources. “Register all borewells with BWSSB and track usage with a water meter. Non-registration of a borewell owned by anyone should be made a criminal offence,” their statement read.