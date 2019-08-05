Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Destination education

From the powerhouse of Bengaluru to the growing hubs of Hubballi-Dharwad and coastal Karnataka, there is something on offer for every student.

Published: 05th August 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

IISc Bangalore

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is no surprise that Bengaluru, being the IT capital of the country, also has a booming education sector. Experts often point out that the two are inseparable from the other.

Bengaluru’s fame as an education hub, drawing students from far and wide, was recently cemented when it ranked top among Indian cities in the latest QS rankings, pipping Mumbai and Delhi for the top spot with a worldwide ranking of 81.

But while the ranking might have counted factors like the mix of students, university rankings and affordability among others, QS also made a note of Bengaluru’s unique amalgamation of being a technology exporter, a hotspot for start-ups, and home to a number of highly reputed research institutions including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the IIM-Bangalore.

There are many more premier institutes that dot the city’s localities. The National Law School of India - University as well as other top engineering, medical and general colleges. This kind of diversity is a rare feat, experts say. “The IISc campus today has become a mini India, a hub of Indian education and research, with students from all over the country engaged in research. Much of this has happened in the last decade,” said Manu R, an Information Scientist and a Technical Officer at the Office of Communication at IISc.

“IISc has been around since 1909 and also caused many industries to come up in Bengaluru. The Mysore Soap Factory, HAL, NAL, ISRO, BHEL and others make use of the expertise available here,” he said, pointing to the symbiosis that exists and sets Bengaluru apart from other metropolitan hubs in India.

Seconding his observation, the Registrar of Christ University, Anil Pinto, pointed out that the city had a history as a city of science and has always witnessed a healthy demand for professional courses like engineering and medical courses. But over the past few years, Pinto said, there was a shift towards basic sciences and general studies, with a lot of students from other southern states and recently, from West Bengal, evincing interest in visiting and studying in the city.

Besides, the city’s renowned weather, it’s IT ecosystem and the brand value as the IT capital of India, help draw in more students with each passing year. “The cosmopolitan culture of Bengaluru is friendly and welcoming. Foreign students too feel more secure,” Pinto said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIM Bangalore Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru education hub Bengaluru colleges Christ University
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp