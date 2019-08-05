Home Cities Bengaluru

IMA scam: Mansoor worked out math well, tough for cops to link money trail

IMA chief had 42 days to figure out his plan; financial data saved on cloud is now with SIT

Published: 05th August 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mansoor Khan, IMA scam

Mansoor Khan

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigating Team (SIT), which is interrogating Mansoor Khan, founder of I Monetary Advisory and key accused in the multi-crore scam, has accessed a lot of data involving financial transactions that was saved on a cloud account. Mansoor has been in SIT custody since Saturday. Sources said that Mansoor, who fled Bengaluru on June 8 and returned on July 19, had 42 days to work out the mathematics. 

Interestingly, Mansoor reportedly revealed the same amount of money to Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, when he was interrogated. However, sources said that SIT officials are now in a fix as several people whom they have interrogated, are quoting lower amounts of money, while Mansoor has mentioned more in the cloud account.

“For instance, if he has paid `5 lakh to someone, he mentions it in his accounts as ` 5 crore. It looks like he worked out everything, and also fabricated the amount so it adds up to the amount of money he has collected from investors,” a senior officer said.

MANY NAMES DOING ROUNDS

According to senior police officials, though SIT has only been interrogating him since Saturday, panic has erupted among political and police circles. Although most officials and politicians say it is very difficult for investigating agencies to nail Mansoor, there is a possibility of the latter revealing names of several people involved in the scam.

According to investigating officers, the money mentioned in Mansoor’s laptop and what’s found in the cloud account to establish the money trail, is going to be a challenge. For instance, against an IPS officer’s name, it is mentioned that `5 lakh was paid to the Personal Assistant (PA) of a senior Congress leader from Tumakuru, to clear the bills of his daughter’s wedding at a five-star hotel on MG Road. “As per a statement by one of Mansoor’s directors, Nizamuddeen Azeemuddin, `5 lakh was referred to by the police officer, and it came to light that the amount was used to clear the wedding bills,” an investigating officer said.

Also, a prominent Kuruba leader from Mysuru had instructed Mansoor to give Rs 10 crore to a media company, which is also mentioned in Mansoor’s laptop. There are several other politicians and six IPS officers with whom Mansoor has claimed to have had financial transactions.

“Among the politicians, we have those from the then ruling party, and IPS officers. However, whatever he has mentioned and the names he has revealed need to be corroborated, and that’s going to be the next challenge for investigating officers,” said another senior police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA IMA scam
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp