Siddaramaiah undergoes eye surgery in Bengaluru

Siddararamaiah's son Dr. S.Yathindra, a medical professional, had noticed a small growth in his father's eye recently. 

Published: 05th August 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddararamaiah, underwent an eye surgery last evening at Ramesh Eye Hospital, in Basavangudi in South Bangalore. He was advised surgery by his family doctor Nagaraj and other team of doctors. 

Doctors who took him for surgery performed the mandatory tests on Siddararamaiah before he was wheeled in for surgery in the operation theatre in the hospital. He is 70 years old.

Siddararamaiah's son Dr. S.Yathindra, a medical professional too, had noticed a small growth in his father's eye recently. 

Siddararamaiah has since returned home and has not met visitors as he has been advised rest. He was seen in the morning wearing a dressing on his eye. 

It may be recalled that Siddaramaiah underwent gall bladder surgery a few years ago in Bengaluru.

