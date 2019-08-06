Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman jumps off 20th floor after killing 7-year-old daughter

Based on a complaint by her parents, the police have taken her husband Pankaj into custody for questioning. 

Published: 06th August 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 10:33 PM

Bengaluru suicide

Police say Jyothi (L) resorted to this extreme step due to an alleged family dispute.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old woman killed her daughter before jumping from the 20th floor of an apartment in JP Nagar in Puttenahalli on Monday. Police said that a family dispute forced her to take this extreme step.  

The deceased has been identified as Jyothi Malani.

Jyothi was into modelling. She was married to Pankaj, a businessman. The family hailing from North India had come to the city ten years ago.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Jyothi was with her seven-year-old daughter Shabu. She jumped off the balcony of her house after pushing her daughter first.

The security guard on noticing the incident alerted the police. 

We can't believe a woman like Jyothi can actually kill her daughter and commit suicide, her neighbours said. They described her as one of the most active members in the neighbourhood, who volunteered for civic issues and participated in cultural activities.

Neighbours also alleged that they heard arguments between her and husband.

Jyothi reportedly left no suicide note. Based on a complaint by her parents, the police have taken her husband Pankaj into custody for questioning. 

It may be recalled that a similar incident was reported in RT Nagar a month ago when a charted accountant jumped from the seventh floor along with her kid. 


 

