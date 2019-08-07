Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Bubbly’ Mrs Karnataka’s suicide shocks friends

On hearing the news, Jyoti’s friends say they were dumbfounded and could not believe that she could have killed herself, let alone the child.

Elita Promenade apartment in JP Nagar, where Jyoti lived | Shriram BN

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Bye papa” were the last words of seven-year-old Shagun before she was pushed by her mother Jyoti Malani Sultania from the 20th floor of an apartment building in JP Nagar on Monday. Jyoti later jumped to her death too but before that she uploaded four videos of herself stating the reasons as to why she had decided to kill herself. She also uploaded a live video of the suicide.

In the videos, Jyoti accused her husband Pankaj Sultania, who runs a chain of hardware shops at Ashoka Pillar, of abuse. She also accused him of not allowing her to communicate with her parents for three years. In the last video, her daughter Shagun said, “I don’t want to be with you papa and I am going with mama.”
From a popular, “bubbly” girl to becoming the winner of Mrs India Karnataka this year, Jyothi was one of the most active members in her girl squad in the apartment complex. Her friends and neighbours are still in shock. At least eight of her friends in the apartment complex received all the uploaded videos personally.
“When I saw the videos, and especially the live one, I was in shock and could not move. At that point, there was nothing anyone could do to stop her. She had already jumped,” said Priya, Jyoti’s friend.
“We used to model for a jewellery showroom and would have modelled together in October for a show. She never expressed any of her difficulties to us when we met and was quite happy,” she added.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one of her neighbours said, “She was always active in our building and was a fitness freak, taking part in zumba classes and going to the gym. But her life revolved around her daughter who was very outspoken.”

