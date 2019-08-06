Home Cities Bengaluru

Church land ours, say Defence authorities

The controversy over the proposed Vellara Junction underground Metro station concerning temporary acquisition of All Saints Church land never seems to die.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The controversy over the proposed Vellara Junction underground Metro station concerning temporary acquisition of All Saints Church land never seems to die. The Defence Estate Office (DEO) of the Defence Ministry has now claimed that the church land belongs to them.

It is also staking claim for compensation.
A letter was submitted by the DEO (Karnataka circle) on July 5 to the All Saints Church and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd which states that the church land was part of defence land — Survey No. 275 of Civil and Military Station, Bengaluru — which was leased by the Quarter Master General (QMG) to the church authorities during 1865,1884 and 1898. 

Since the land belongs to the Defence Ministry, the said compensation should be paid to the Consolidated Fund of India, it stated. Similar letters were sent to the Central Diocese Karnataka and Church of South India Trust Association on July 16 and also to the Special Land Acquisition Officer-2, KIADB, Metro Rail Project, on July 18.

Defence PRO Guruprasad said, “All these are old records and it was not known by many. Recently, a new DEO was appointed ... he was asked to recheck. It was then we realised that the church land was defence land.”Guruprasad added that a meeting will be held with the church officials on Wednesday where all the records will be shown to them. 

Ajay Seth, Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd said, “Earlier, we were not aware... it was brought to our notice a month back. KIADB land acquisition officer will take a call on it and then a decision will be taken.”

TAGS
Bangalore Metro
India Matters
