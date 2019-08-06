Lalbagh brightens up for flower show, royal theme to pay tribute to former Mysore ruler 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the countdown to the Independence Day flower show beginning in the city, preparations are in full swing at Lalbagh. The event will be held around the glass house from August 9 to 18.The 210th edition of the flower show will pay tribute to former Mysore ruler Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar to mark his 100 birth anniversary.

Plants with different varieties of flowers have already started being set up, and the horticulture department has begun recreating the Jayachamarajendra Circle of Mysuru, featuring several musical instruments like the veena, table and violin, which were favoured by Wadiyar. Besides recreation of the circle, a vertical garden is also being prepared on one side of the glass house.

Next to the Jayachamarajendra Circle will be installed a remake of the Mysore Palace simhasana, with two floral elephants. Four statues of Wadiyar will come up with floral beds around it.

Designer Narayan, who is part of the team, said, “Fifty per cent of the work is done, and everything will be done within the next three days.”

Over 13 lakh flowers are estimated to be used to create the royal theme. On display will also be Wadiyar’s contribution to literature and education.

Visitors at Lalbagh are already excited for the flower show. “I have been watching the setup from far, as we are not allowed inside. I’m excited to bring my children here. It will also be an educational tour for them,” Vandana S, a teacher, said.

Chandrashekhar M R, deputy director, Lal Bagh Botanical Garden, said, “About 4 lakh roses will be used besides other flowers like begonia, marigold, zinnia and many more. The show will be inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.”