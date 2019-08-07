Man held for cheating women on social media

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cyber Crime cops have arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly befriended women on Facebook and conned them by promising to marry them. He had allegedly cheated a software engineer to the tune of `11.23 lakh. The accused is Pramod Manjunath Hegde, alias Akash Bhat. Police said he was arrested based on a complaint filed by a woman in February. She gave him a total of Rs 11,23,295 after he promised to marry her.

“The accused was arrested and taken into police custody. He has admitted to cheating many women. We have recovered a car, laptop and gold worth `6.20 lakh,” police said.