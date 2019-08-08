Home Cities Bengaluru

60,000 children die every year due to injuries: Study

Approximately 60,000 children die in India every year due to unintentional injuries, according to a NIMHANS study. 

Published: 08th August 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Approximately 60,000 children die in India every year due to unintentional injuries, according to a NIMHANS study. “A majority of these, that is 41%, are due to road accidents,  19%  from drowning, followed by 10% due to fire accidents and 6 % by falls,” said Dr Gururaj G, Senior Professor and Dean  - Neuro Sciences, NIMHANS.

“Those who don’t die, suffer lifelong disabilities. For example, a brain injury can result in cerebral palsy wherein the child starts suffering from violent behaviour. In 45 per cent of the cases when it comes to road accidents, the child is a pedestrian,” he explained.“Trauma care is expensive in urban areas and deficient in rural areas which means the middle and lower classes cannot access it,” he said.

A national report titled ‘Advancing Child Safety in India: Implementation is Key’ was released on Wednesday by National institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) , a global safety science company. The study was done over a year from September 2018 to March 2019. 

“Most of the road accidents happen when the children are getting into a vehicle or off it during  pick up or drop. It is not necessarily during transportation. There is no clear place for the vehicles to pull up. For instance, a child could fall when the bus starts moving as he/she is getting into it,” said Suresh Sugavanam, vice president and managing director in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa for UL.

The report includes recommendations at the policy level as well as for road safety.
An excerpt reads, “Schools must inform and work with local administrative bodies to implement speed reduction strategies like setting speed limits to less than 30km, approproate display of signanges, enforcement of speed limits, erecting speed bumps at frequent intervals and elevated pedestrian crossings.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp