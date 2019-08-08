Govt’s e-procurement portal temporarily shut

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cybercriminals have now targeted the e-procurement portal of the Karnataka government. Following expert technical advise, the government temporarily shut down the facility till it is fixed.The government said, ‘’In view of the detection of some external cyber attacks, the e-Procurement portal of the government has been stopped since the last six days.’’

They said, ‘’All tender processes in Karnataka as per Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act was successfully functioning for the last eight years.’’According to Chief Executive Officer of the e-Governance Centre, the portal has been shut for system repairs. A mandatory police complaint has been filed with the cyber police station and the matter has been reported to CERT-In. Soon after the inquiry is over and the system is hardened, the application will be restored.