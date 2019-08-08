Home Cities Bengaluru

How do you manage personal and professional life?  

I wanted to be an entrepreneur from my college days. Light Doctor is my second business venture.

BENGALURU: I wanted to be an entrepreneur from my college days. Light Doctor is my second business venture. At times one has to choose either work or family, I chose both because I always wanted my individuality and never carried any workload to home. Managing a home with a full-fledged business is not easy, so I prepare a to-do list a day in advance or when I start my morning.

It helps me to attend my priorities and ensures that I never miss out on anything important. Whether you work from home or have your own business premises, you only have a finite number of hours in the day before you need to refocus on your family.

Making the most of those hours is my key to success as a businesswoman. Setting boundaries around your working time to have your family time will help you achieve a good balance! In a way, here in Light Doctor, it’s kind of homemaking. Only difference is, here I share my knowledge for making many homes lit correctly and beautifully!

– Prachi Laud,CEO and founding partner, Light Doctor (LD Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)

It is definitely harder for a woman to balance the two worlds – professional and personal. I am lucky to have a supportive family, who understand the joy my work gives me and the resulting contribution to society.Especially in India, family support is crucial to give a guilt-free 100 per cent focus to your work.

As businesswomen, we will have long working hours, late night telecons, international and domestic business travel. It does require a delicate balancing act between family and work priorities. I usually find that discussing your broad work activities at home makes your family feel part of your career, support your goals and celebrate your achievements.

In a similar manner, sharing family highlights with your key work circle get your team support when you need to prioritise personal emergencies. There are several challenges that one faces as an entrepreneur. Perseverance, belief in the idea and passion to follow your dream gives you the strength to stay put in difficult times. I do spend 20 minutes every day on yoga and that probably helps me manage the stress.

– Dr Geetha Manjunath, CEO & CTO, NIRAMAI

It’s tough. It’s almost as if you have two families — one at work and one at home. You have to manage the needs of both. And you have to do it constantly because you don’t know when which family member will need something. The only way to do it is by prioritising. You need to work harder than your team and guide them.

During the day, when you are at work, your professional life needs attention. At other times and on the weekends, your home needs that attention. You have to prioritise and deprioritise because there is no way one can do everything.

Having a good support system of house help is critical. As your energies go into the more cerebral activities you need someone to manage the important home areas like domestic supplies and vendors. Having a smart helper at home can save you many hours of ire so you are able to focus on work.
Good friends and family are super helpful. Find your support systems and be a support when your friends need it too. They will be there for you in times of need.
– Tina Garg, CEO and founder, Pink Lemonade

