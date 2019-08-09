Heavy rains fail to deter shoppers on festival eve

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rainfall was no deterrent to shoppers on Thursday, a day ahead of Varamahalakshmi festival. Shoppers thronged the markets to make their purchases.The most famous markets including KR Market, APMC yards, Yeshwanthpur, Malleswaram and Rajajinagar were crowded with shoppers. The afternoon rainfall had no effect on the festive spirits. People were seen purchasing fruits, flowers, idols and clothes.

Shopkeepers said there was huge rush in the morning and by evening the crowd swelled. Rain played a spoilt sport when cleanliness of the markets was concerned.“We need many items for the festival, so we come to KR Market every time for shopping. Even though it is pouring, we had to come to the market here as things are a lot cheaper than other retail stores,” said Vijaya, a regular shopper at KR Market.Roads leading to KR Market were chock-a-block with private vehicles and BMTC buses. Police officials had a tough time managing the crowds.

Prices hit the roof

Prices of fruits and flowers skyrocketed owing to Varamahalakshmi. The price of Jasmine shot up to Rs 1,000 a kilo and Crossandra infundibuliformis (Kankambara) was sold at Rs 2,000 a kilo.G M Diwakar, President of KR Market, Flower Merchants’ Association, said the prices fluctuated by Rs 10- 20 every hour because of the rainfall. But the rate shot up because of the festival. He said that it was only for a day and the rates will start to reduce from Saturday.Similar was the case with fruits. The rates shot up by Rs 20 a kilo because of the rainfall. But shopkeepers had to keep it under control because of the fluctuating weather, said Siddareddy, Secretary, Bengaluru Fruits Association.