Woman seeks action against group for duping her son

BENGALURU: A mother of a 22-year-old youth has filed a complaint against a group of six to seven persons after her son was caught carrying drugs in Qatar.

According to the complaint filed by Suja Vargis (48), a resident of Satanur, her son Moncy has been arrested by Qatar police a few days ago. She alleged that a group of persons identified as Rasheed, Asif, Adil, Shameer, Thousif, and others residing in Vinayakanagar and natives of Kasaragod in Kerala have duped his son by falsely promising him a job and sent a parcel along with him to deliver it in Qatar. She further allege that her son was not aware what was inside the parcel until the police officers in airport caught him.

Moncy, who is a graduate in hotel management, went to Goa, on June 19. He informed his parents that he was going to work at some hotel in Goa. He used to call his mother every day and update her about his efforts to find a suitable job. However, from July 5 onwards, he didn’t call his mother. When she tried to reach him, his phone was switched off. Vargis thought her son must be busy and was waiting for him to call her.

On July 12, Vargis received a call from an unknown number, which was Moncy. He informed his mother that he was in a jail in Qatar. Vargis was shocked to hear this.On inquiring how he landed in a jail in Qatar, Moncy told her that Asif He was told that there are some important electronic items in the parcel and was asked not to open it.

When officials in Qatar airport stopped Moncy and checked the parcel, he learnt that there were drugs in it and that he was cheated. Vargis told The New Indian Express, “My son said there were four others from Kerala in the Qatar jail who were sent by the same group to deliver parcels and had beencaught. On his suggestion, I filed a complaint with Bagalur police. He has not called me for the last four days as he does not have money to pay. I want my son to come back at the earliest. So, I met the senior police officials and explained my plight,” Vargis said.

An investigating officer said, “The accused persons are at large, we have formed a team to nab them.”