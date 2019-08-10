Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman seeks action against group for duping her son

A mother of a 22-year-old youth has filed a complaint against a group of six to seven persons after her son was caught carrying drugs in Qatar.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mother of a 22-year-old youth has filed a complaint against a group of six to seven persons after her son was caught carrying drugs in Qatar.

According to the complaint filed by Suja Vargis (48), a resident of Satanur, her son Moncy has been arrested by Qatar police a few days ago. She alleged that a group of persons identified as Rasheed, Asif, Adil, Shameer, Thousif, and others residing in Vinayakanagar and natives of Kasaragod in Kerala have duped his son by falsely promising him a job and sent a parcel along with him to deliver it in Qatar. She further allege that her son was not aware what was inside the parcel until the police officers in airport caught him.

Moncy, who is a graduate in hotel management, went to Goa, on June 19. He informed his parents that he was going to work at some hotel in Goa. He used to call his mother every day and update her about his efforts to find a suitable job. However, from July 5 onwards, he didn’t call his mother. When she tried to reach him, his phone was switched off. Vargis thought her son must be busy and was waiting for him to call her.

On July 12, Vargis received a call from an unknown number, which was Moncy. He informed his mother that he was in a jail in Qatar. Vargis was shocked to hear this.On inquiring how he landed in a jail in Qatar, Moncy told her that Asif He was told that there are some important electronic items in the parcel and was asked not to open it.

When officials in Qatar airport stopped Moncy and checked the parcel, he learnt that there were drugs in it and that he was cheated. Vargis told The New Indian Express, “My son said there were four others from Kerala in the Qatar jail who were sent by the same group to deliver parcels and had beencaught. On his suggestion, I filed a complaint with Bagalur police. He has not called me for the last four days as he does not have money to pay. I want my son to come back at the earliest. So, I met the senior police officials and explained my plight,” Vargis said.

An investigating officer said, “The accused persons are at large, we have formed a team to nab them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp