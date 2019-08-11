Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP, Bengaluru police take up awareness on animal sacrifice

On Friday, the the Jalahalli police seized one cow and two bullocks that were being transported to a Tannery Road slaughter house from Jalahalli. 

Published: 11th August 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:20 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a day to go for the festival of Bakrid (festival of sacrifice), the animal husbandry team of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), animal activists and police officers have started spreading awareness on illegal transportation and animal sacrifice. 

The BBMP team has been visiting mosques in the city and announcing that animal sacrifice should not be done at home and it is only allowed at slaughterhouses. They are also spreading the message on safe disposal of animal waste.

The team is distributing pamphlets listing the do’s and dont’s during Bakrid. They have also asked mosque priests to announce the same after prayers. “We are also checking if any animals are found near houses. If found, these will be seized. We will also make rounds on the day of Bakrid to check if anyone is making sacrifices in houses. If such is found, we will inform the police and strict action will be taken. Extra dust bins will be provided by the BBMP in areas where animal waste is thrown away,” said Dr Krishna Gowda, Assistant Director, BBMP Animal Husbandry, South Zone. 

“We are happy that the BBMP is on the ground and is spreading awareness. This time, the awareness started too late. But by next year, we will make it more efficient and make sure that no illegal sacrifice takes place,” said Ram Kumar, animal activist.

