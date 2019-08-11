Home Cities Bengaluru

Lone tiger in Bannerghatta National Park searches high and low for a mate 

The lone tiger in Bannerghatta National Park is worried and angry that it has not found a mate still. Even the forest officials are worried.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

A camera trap photo of the lone tiger

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lone tiger in Bannerghatta National Park is worried and angry that it has not found a mate still. Even the forest officials are worried. And, in earnest, they are trying to do some match-fixing!

This big cat has the largest area as its territory when compared to any other of his friends in Bandipur, Nagarhole or any other tiger reserves in the state. While he has all the luxury of a large prey base and large wandering area to make his home, he does not have a mate. 

Since he is alone, he is drawn to the scent of tigresses staying in Bannergatta safari and zoo area, located on the fringes of the national park. But he has had no luck. The well-barricaded enclosures give him no room to enter. This leaves him roaring loud and for long hours, which attracts and scares visitors to the zoo. 

“Some times his calls are so loud that staffers patrolling on the ground are able to track him only because of his roaring. This had recently happened at Raggihalli hillock, where he was found sitting roaring. Otherwise, the animal is elusive. He was last sighted at Harohalli range. His pug marks, scratch and dung are regularly found,” a Bannerghatta National Park official said. 

Worried for the male, the forest department is now thinking of ways to find him a companion. They are thinking of translocating a female to Bannerghatta National Park when next time there is a translocation.  However, staffers are aware of the consequences and rules.

“We understand the plight of the six-year-old male. According to the Wildlife Protection Act and rules, first preference to relocate the animal is the home range or the nearby area itself. So for getting a female to BNP, permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority will be essential. Besides, we will also have to see if the forest patch, closest to Bengaluru City, is a safe habitat for tigers or not,” a forest official said.

Ideally, a tiger should have at least 10 12 sqkm as its territory. In case of tigers in Bandipur and Nagarhole, tigers have a territory of 5-6 sqkm. This is because of the high population and large prey base. In places like Bhadra and Kali tiger reserves, tigers mark their territory of 12- 15 sqkm. But the lone male in Bannerghatta has 260.51 sqkm as his territory.

This tiger was first sighted in BNP in 2015. Since then he has not left the territory. He wanders alone and free till the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and till Tamil Nadu. But these wanderings seemed to have not helped him find a fairy-tail ending!

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bannerghatta National Park
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp