Upset over husband's affair, wife and two daughters commit suicide in Bengaluru

Police recovered a mobile phone and a suicide note in which the daughters alleged that their father was responsible for their deaths.

Published: 12th August 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 01:11 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over her husband having an affair, a 43-year-old woman along with her two daughters committed suicide by hanging at their house in Hanumantnagar in South Bengaluru on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Rajeshwari, a housewife, and her daughters Manasa, 17, and Bhumika, 15, studying in a private school. The family was residing in Sringar in Hanumantnagar police station limits.

Police said that the incident took place late in the night. Rajeshwari's parents tried to reach them over the phone but did not get a response.

They rushed to the home and found the bodies hanging after peeping through the window. They alerted the police and the bodies were later shifted to KIMS for a postmortem.

Police said that Rajeshwari's husband Siddaih, a watchman in KEB, was allegedly having an affair and the couple frequently quarrelled over the issue. He had left for Tamil Nadu two days ago and the three of them then decided to end their lives.

A case of abetment of suicide has been filed. Police are yet to arrest the accused.

