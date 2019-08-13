Mansoor Khan to be sent to judicial custody on Aug 16

Chetana Belagere By

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team, which is interrogating I Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan for allegedly cheating more than 40,000 people of crores, is yet to get any details about where Mansoor had invested his money or the people whom he had allegedly paid.

The SIT only has four more days left to interrogate Mansoor as he will be handed over to judicial custody on August 16.

A senior police officer investigating the case said that though the interrogation is going in the right direction, they will still have to send Mansoor to judicial custody on Friday. The officer said that Mansoor also needs medical treatment for his heart-related ailments.

A senior officer in charge of investigations said that Mansoor has been cooperating with the case and has revealed a lot of details. However, he added that whatever he has revealed has to be verified through investigation.“Once the interrogation is done, the investigation, which is going on simultaneously, will be stepped up and whenever any evidence is found we will call people for questioning. We will not spare anyone. Everything will come out,” a senior officer said.

Doctor suggests

angiogram for Mansoor

GS Girish, one of the main investigating officers of SIT, said, “The court had asked Mansoor to get an angiogram done before handing him over to SIT. Every day a doctor was coming to the SIT office to check his health condition. Now, once we hand him over to judicial custody on August 16, he will be taken for further treatment.” Mansoor’s heart condition was checked through an ECG a few weeks ago when he was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bengaluru’s Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences. Dr Jayadeva, the hospital director, had suggested an angiogram to know Mansoor’s condition in detail but had ruled out any medical emergency or surgery.

