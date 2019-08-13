Home Cities Bengaluru

Mansoor Khan to be sent to judicial custody on Aug 16

A senior police officer investigating the case said that though the interrogation is going in the right direction, they will still have to send Mansoor to judicial custody on Friday.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team, which is interrogating I Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan for allegedly cheating more than 40,000 people of crores, is yet to get any details about where Mansoor had invested his money or the people whom he had allegedly paid. 
The SIT only has four more days left to interrogate Mansoor as he will be handed over to judicial custody on August 16.

A senior police officer investigating the case said that though the interrogation is going in the right direction, they will still have to send Mansoor to judicial custody on Friday. The officer said that Mansoor also needs medical treatment for his heart-related ailments.

A senior officer in charge of investigations said that Mansoor has been cooperating with the case and has revealed a lot of details. However, he added that whatever he has revealed has to be verified through investigation.“Once the interrogation is done, the investigation, which is going on simultaneously, will be stepped up and whenever any evidence is found we will call people for questioning. We will not spare anyone. Everything will come out,” a senior officer said.

Doctor suggests 
angiogram for Mansoor
GS Girish, one of the main investigating officers of SIT, said, “The court had asked Mansoor to get an angiogram done before handing him over to SIT. Every day a doctor was coming to the SIT office to check his health condition. Now, once we hand him over to judicial custody on August 16, he will be taken for further treatment.” Mansoor’s heart condition was checked through an ECG a few weeks ago when he was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bengaluru’s Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences. Dr Jayadeva, the hospital director, had suggested an angiogram to know Mansoor’s condition in detail but had ruled out any medical emergency or surgery.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mansoor Khan IMA scam
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp