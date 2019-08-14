17 cases of illegal slaughter registered

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: With People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA) sending notices to each state on illegal animal slaughtering, especially during the festival season, Bengaluru City Police (BCP) have registered 17 cases this month until August 13 as compared to three cases last month.

All the 17 cases were related to cow slaughter and a majority of them were registered at Jalahalli, Kadugondanahalli and Devara Jeevanahalli. BCP had received several complaints via social media and some of them were about camels being slaughtered at Coles Park. However, action is yet to be taken. A senior police officer said there is no authenticity to the pictures shared online.

BBMP had formed eight teams in all zones in the city to tackle illegal slaughtering.Dr Shashikumar S, Deputy Director (Animal Husbandry), BBMP, said they are yet to receive the number of FIRs registered on illegal animal slaughtering. “We will hold a meeting this week with all the teams and understand the ground situation,” he said. Officials said they have received complaints in the East zone on illegal animal slaughtering and hence set up three teams in the area.This year, there have been 29 cases of illegal animal transportation and slaughtering so far while there were 56 cases registered last year.