How important is it for a startup to have a website?

In today’s fast-paced and digitally dominated world, it has become essential for businesses to have a website.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In today’s fast-paced and digitally dominated world, it has become essential for businesses to have a website. If you have a business and don’t have a website then probably you are losing on a number of great opportunities.

A website can be used to achieve various marketing strategies that can give you a chance to gain more clients and grow your business. Even if people have heard about your company, they may want to carry out research online first before deciding on purchasing any product or service. One great thing about the internet is that size of your company or business doesn’t really matter and you can get your website to rank in Google ahead of many big competitors.

I also feel that online presence gives you a wider reach at a lower cost as it is the cheapest tool for advertising your business as compared to print, TV or radio. Having said that only website is also not enough but it is imperative to have aesthetics, looks and feel in place especially for a company like ours where pictures do the talking. Well-designed site and testimonials also help the consumer in their decision making. In short only website is not important but
having a good one really matters the most.

– Vinamra Pandiya, founder and CEO, Qtrove.com

 

As an entrepreneur, your personal social media accounts are used for the dual purpose of keeping in touch with friends and for promoting your business. Therefore, you cannot use your social media accounts to put content that you would have put as an employee as the accounts were not generally seen by investors/
partners/associates/co-workers etc.

Therefore, it is my opinion that having a personal website is very important. The website gives you a medium of representing yourself through articles, blogs and other content while keeping your business at arm’s length.

This way a blog about a controversial topic can be attributed to the individual and not the organisation. Obviously, an entrepreneur will never be completely detached from their business, but at least by having a website they have some personal space where they can take more liberties. Also to the outside world, it presents an opportunity to learn about the multiple dimensions of the individual (entrepreneur)
better rather than seeing them as one with their organisation.

– Sameer Aggarwal,founder and CEO, RevFin

 

For any business having an online presence is as important as having an offline presence. With the advancement of technology and shortage of time in hand, consumers prefer ordering product and services online. In fact, according to the e-commerce Foundation, 88 per cent of consumers will research product information before they make a purchase online or in the store. This buying behaviour trend emphasises the importance of a website for today’s businesses.  

On a website, you can provide information about the products, product-related issues, and solutions, and in-depth information through blogs is always a smart business technique to keep your website attractive and fresh.

Lastly, for me, it is very important for entrepreneurs to have a website for the only reason that it connects to the consumers where one can tell them what a brand can do for them. It builds a long term relationship with the consumers which one cannot do by just selling the product/services in stores or shops.

– Monica Bindra, founder and CEO - LAIQA

