Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru sees a sharp rise in dengue cases

Number of cases recorded so far this year is 5,006, while it was 4,134 cases last year

Published: 16th August 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue mosquito

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of dengue cases are on the rise in the city and this has worried Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and citizens alike. According to BBMP records, the number of dengue cases recorded in the city from January till date is 5,006. Just four days ago, BBMP officials revealed that the number of dengue cases reported this year were 4,443. In just three to four days, 500 cases have been reported.

The number of cases have increased multi-fold compared to last year. Last year, 4,134 cases were reported and 7,285 were recorded in 2017. Speaking to mediapersons, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said the increasing numbers is a matter of concern. The BBMP has listed 50 wards where the most number of cases have been reported. Fogging is being done on a regular basis in these areas and health workers are going door to door creating awareness and checking on the dengue cases.

Gangambike said the number of cases were found to be high in areas that receive water once in three days. People store water in large containers, but do not close them properly. These become larvae breeding grounds. Garbage dumps are also becoming mosquito breeding centres. The number of dengue cases have increased in June and July. With monsoon intensifying, the number of cases could only increase. So it is
important for people to be aware, she said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dengue bengaluru BBMP
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp