Bengaluru sees a sharp rise in dengue cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of dengue cases are on the rise in the city and this has worried Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and citizens alike. According to BBMP records, the number of dengue cases recorded in the city from January till date is 5,006. Just four days ago, BBMP officials revealed that the number of dengue cases reported this year were 4,443. In just three to four days, 500 cases have been reported.

The number of cases have increased multi-fold compared to last year. Last year, 4,134 cases were reported and 7,285 were recorded in 2017. Speaking to mediapersons, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said the increasing numbers is a matter of concern. The BBMP has listed 50 wards where the most number of cases have been reported. Fogging is being done on a regular basis in these areas and health workers are going door to door creating awareness and checking on the dengue cases.

Gangambike said the number of cases were found to be high in areas that receive water once in three days. People store water in large containers, but do not close them properly. These become larvae breeding grounds. Garbage dumps are also becoming mosquito breeding centres. The number of dengue cases have increased in June and July. With monsoon intensifying, the number of cases could only increase. So it is

important for people to be aware, she said.