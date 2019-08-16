Home Cities Bengaluru

Ex-Bengaluru police commissioner Alok Kumar withdraws petition over transfer

He had approached the tribunal on 2nd August after he was shunted out of the commissioner’s post after the shortest stint of less than 50 days. 

Published: 16th August 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar on Friday finally withdrew his petition submitted to the Bengaluru bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) questioning his transfer orders.

He had approached the tribunal on 2nd August after he was shunted out of the commissioner’s post after the shortest stint of less than 50 days. 

Confirming this, the present police Chief Bhaskar Rao said, “Yes, the application has been withdrawn. I don’t want to comment anything else,” he told TNIE.

ALSO READ: Transfer torture for me, family: Ex-Bengaluru police commissioner Alok Kumar

The bench, headed by Judicial Member KB Suresh had directed that notices should be issued to the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Home and DPAR departments as well as the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, Civil Services Board, City  Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and the Union of India. 

Alok Kumar had contended that the transfer was invalid, void and without jurisdiction. He had pointed out that he was transferred prematurely, in utter violation of Section 20-F of the Police Act, 1963 and the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, mandating a minimum tenure of 1 year at the post and in violation of mandatory procedures stipulated in rule 7 of the Cadre Rules. 

The said rules are intended to ensure the police force is free from political influences in the matter of postings. The amended Karnataka Police Act provides a minimum 1-year tenure to officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alok Kumar alok kumar transfer CAT Central Administrative Tribunal
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp