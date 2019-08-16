Ex-Bengaluru police commissioner Alok Kumar withdraws petition over transfer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar on Friday finally withdrew his petition submitted to the Bengaluru bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) questioning his transfer orders.

He had approached the tribunal on 2nd August after he was shunted out of the commissioner’s post after the shortest stint of less than 50 days.

Confirming this, the present police Chief Bhaskar Rao said, “Yes, the application has been withdrawn. I don’t want to comment anything else,” he told TNIE.

The bench, headed by Judicial Member KB Suresh had directed that notices should be issued to the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Home and DPAR departments as well as the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, Civil Services Board, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and the Union of India.

Alok Kumar had contended that the transfer was invalid, void and without jurisdiction. He had pointed out that he was transferred prematurely, in utter violation of Section 20-F of the Police Act, 1963 and the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, mandating a minimum tenure of 1 year at the post and in violation of mandatory procedures stipulated in rule 7 of the Cadre Rules.

The said rules are intended to ensure the police force is free from political influences in the matter of postings. The amended Karnataka Police Act provides a minimum 1-year tenure to officers.