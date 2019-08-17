Home Cities Bengaluru

500 cups for a cause

Activist raises Rs 1L funds to distribute menstrual cups to flood-affected women

Published: 17th August 2019 06:25 AM

Jyothi Hitnal (extreme right) with the other social activists

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based social activist Jyothi Hitnal recently received a call from a girl staying at a relief camp in North Karnataka. Besides ruing about the lack of sanitary napkins at the camp, the girl also pointed out that it was difficult to dispose them, since there were only floodwaters around them. Compelled to help, Hitnal and a team of other social activists raised funds to the tune of Rs 1 lakh to distribute menstrual cups to at least 1,000 women in flood-affected regions of North Karnataka.

“The girl told me that it was difficult for them to dry the clothes and change pads, as they stayed in the relief camp. I thought menstrual cups will be an ideal and comfortable alternative,” said Hitnal, who is also a PhD student who has been working to remove the period stigma and campaigning for menstrual hygiene for the past five years.

Her social media campaign took off on August 12 and within three days, Hitnal was able to raise funds and cross the set target. Hitnal purchased about 500 menstrual cups and with the help of other social activists, including Sanjyothi, Deepa and others, she sent it to the relief camps.

The activist is also coordinating with doctors, Asha workers and other social activists working in the relief camps of North Karnataka and has asked them to assist the women with using menstrual cups. “I have also shared my contact number on the cover of the menstrual cups so that the women can contact me for any assistance,” added Hitnal, who is also a curriculum development coordinator at Sukhibhava Foundation, which works to empower marginalised women and adolescent girls.

She pointed out that besides contributing to waste, sanitary pads can also lead to infections, thus making the cups a more suitable alternative. “These pads are made up of plastic materials and take hundreds of years to decompose. Using a menstrual cup will not just protect women from any infection but also protects the environment,” said Hitnal.

