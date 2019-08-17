Mangaluru man offered data entry job, ends up losing Rs 1.38 crore to conmen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Mangaluru-based man lost over Rs 1.38 crore to conmen, who allegedly offered him a job of data entry. Umanath Bhandari (43), a resident of Suratkal in Mangaluru, has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police on Wednesday. He has named nine accused, including two women, in the complaint.

He alleged in the complaint that he had received a message from a mobile phone on June 1 and the caller introduced himself as a representative of a firm called Dating India. He offered a job of data entry in a reputed company and asked him to pay Rs 1,060 for application fee. Umanath paid the fee through online payment to a bank account number provided by the accused.

“After this, the accused contacted the complainant by using different mobile numbers and an email ID and asked the complainant to deposit more money for various charges, agreements and induced him to deposit money to various bank accounts. The complainant has transferred Rs 1,38,24,603 to the accused between June and August,” an official said. The accused are said to be from Kolkata and police is trying to trace them.