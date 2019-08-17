Trains between KSR and Cantt to double in number soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mobility of trains between Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna and Cantonment railway stations received a major push on Friday following the commissioning of automatic signalling along this 4.4km stretch. This means that double the number of trains can be pushed between these stations now. With this development, the entire track between KSR station and Whitefield (23km) now has automatic signalling in place.

Kakinada Express (17209) was the first train to run from KSR station after automatic signalling was commissioned. An official release from Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Vijaya stated, “One additional train can be pushed between these sections with a frequency of five minutes each way instead of the existing 10 minutes. At present, nearly 110 trains ply between these stations.”

Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma told The New Indian Express, “This follows 36 hours of non-interlocking job undertaken by our staff.” Non-interlocking refers to dismantling of the existing signalling equipment when putting in place a new signalling system.

The release stated, “During the 36 hours of non-interlocking work at Bengaluru Cantonment and 6 hours disconnection period at KSR Bengaluru, six officers, 8 supervisors and 18 staff were deployed to complete the work in record time. About 18 traffic staff were deployed for safe movement of trains during non-interlocking period.”