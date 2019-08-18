Chief Secretary moots cess for infra projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A proposal to levy a 5 per cent cess on developers when they seek approval for their infrastructure projects was mooted during a meeting of the Chief Secretary with all civic and utility agencies in the city on Saturday.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar told TNIE, “The provision to collect such a cess for projects related to drinking water, mass rapid transport, roads and slum development is there under Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act. It has so far not been implemented. We are proposing collection of such a cess through BBMP and BDA.” Mass rapid refers to Metro, suburban rail and BMTC, he added.

Another official who took part in the meet said that Section 18 (A), (1) and (1A) permit the collection of cess for different infrastructure-related work. “Of the 5%, a plan is being considered to provide 3% for Metro projects, 0.5% for BMTC, 0.5% for BWSSB and other related projects.”

The proposal to collect a 5% cess for Metro was mooted in 2012 but a High Court order stayed it.