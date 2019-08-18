Home Cities Bengaluru

No waste to landfills from November: NGT

NGT panel chief Justice Adi says if the civic body has the will, this can be done

Dry and wet waste bins to segregate garbage at BBMP’s head office I Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice Subhash B Adi, Chairman, National Green Tribunal State Level Monitoring Committee for Solid Waste Management, Karnataka, on Saturday said that from November 1, Karnataka Rajyotsava, zero waste should go to dump sites. 

From September 1, there should be a complete ban on usage of plastic and those using it or handing it will be penalised heavily, and also only wet waste should be collected on daily basis and dry waste once or twice a week. 

Justice Adi was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the special BBMP council meeting. It was the first time he participated. He was invited to address the councillors on SWM on where the city is lacking and what needs to be done.  

Justice Adi said other two and three-tier cities were faring better in SWM when compared to Bengaluru. During the day-long interaction, it has been understood that the councillors and BBMP are worried of the large population and the waste generated. “There is a lack of will. Transparency and proper management is needed. If BBMP seriously works in this direction it can be done,” he said. 
Every day around 60% mixed waste is going to landfills. As per NGT directions no waste can be sent to any landfills or quarry. Marshals will be given the powers to book cases, take photos and post them online. 

He suggested to set up road or wardwise composting units. This will ensure that those around seven composting units do not complain. Wards like Koramanagala are doing this successfully. Interaction with Bengalureans shows they are segregating waste but still mixed waste is reaching landfills.
He said apartment complexes, gated communities, government offices, police and military quarters should set up composting plants on their premises. NGT has constituted a state committee to supervise SWM. 

Justice Adi pulled up the corporators. Of the 198, less than 100 corporators attended. Amongst those who attended, half way through the council meeting, three-fourth corporators walked off, including Deputy Mayor B Bhadre Gowda. Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said a circular was sent asking all corporators to attend it. Those absent will be questioned, she said. 

