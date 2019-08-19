Home Cities Bengaluru

Catch Vidhushi Indira Kadambi keeping heritage alive with dance in Bengaluru

The event was organised by Udupa Foundation, which was set up by ghatam player Giridhar Udupa with an aim to bring the best of musical traditions.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vidhushi Indira Kadambi

Vidhushi Indira Kadambi

By  G Ulaganathan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nrityakatha 2019, a dance festival held on Sunday at JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar, brought to audience ancient and contemporary dance forms, with three senior dancers representing different styles – Bharatanatyam by Indira Kadambi, Kuchipudi by Vyjayanthi Kashi, and Yakshagana by Chandrashekara Navada.

The event was organised by Udupa Foundation, which was set up by ghatam player Giridhar Udupa with an aim to bring the best of musical traditions. The charitable trust, founded by Giridhar in 2015, seeks to bring together art, artistes and art connoisseurs on a journey that Giridhar calls “the Kala Payana” of art and music.

His inspiration has been his father, well-known mridangam artiste Ullur Nagendra Udupa, who started his career as a Yakshagana artiste and then mastered percussion music, after migrating from his village in Karavali region to Bengaluru with meagre resources. His son and disciple, Giridhar, is keen to continue his father’s legacy.

“The foundation’s focus has been on rural youth who are eager to learn about culture. We have eminent musicians like Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, RK Padmanabha, Mysore Nagaraj and Mysore Manjunath, Bombay Jayashri, TM Krishna and Sivamani in the advisory board,” he says.

The first edition of Udupa Music Festival was held in 2016, with performances by Ustad Zakir Hussain, Niladri Kumar, Umayalpuram Sivaraman, Mysore Brothers, Sivamani, Pandit Anindo Chatterjee and Ronu Majumdar. The following year, Pt. Shivkumar Sharma, Karaikudi Mani, John McLaughlin, and Shankar Mahadevan were among the performers.

The musical journey continued last year as well.  About 70 music and dance shows were held in old age homes, schools, cancer centres, and rehabilitation centres across Karnataka.

“We plan to launch learning centres in rural and urban areas to create a stimulating environment for music and performing arts; collaborate on research with universities and schools; recognise artistes, critics, research scholars, and musical instrument makers; create an online archive, and builds knowledge on various aspects pertaining to Indian performing arts,” Giridhar adds.

(The  author is a dance critic)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Nrityakatha 2019
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp