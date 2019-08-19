Lalbagh Botanical Garden Independence Day flower show ends on a clean note in Bengaluru

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Independence Day flower show at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden, which began on August 9, and ended on Sunday, proved to be a big hit among the visitors.



The flower show, which is usually lauded for its beautiful exhibits, was also talked about for ensuring cleanliness this year.

Thanks to the Horticulture department and hundreds of volunteers who ensured this and made it a plastic-free event. About 400 dry and wet waste dustbins were placed.



This apart, deployed separate squads, who moved around in vehicles to empty the dust bins which were already full.

In addition to this, hundred jumbo bags were also placed to throw waste. Strict checking at the entrance was done to ensure that no plastic is taken inside. There were bins placed at the entrance where the plastic generated was used for recycling.

“This time we had strict enforcement on no use of plastic and also decided to make sure that the entire garden stays clean,” said M Jagadeesh, Joint Director for Lalbagh (Horticulture and Park).

Members of Saahas Zero Waste who were volunteering also agreed that this year the waste generated was minimal compared to last year.



“The team of police and volunteers made it happen this year. The police teams ate in steel cutlery. Last year, 5 tonnes of dry and wet waste was generated, while this year it was only 3 tonnes,” said Rajalakshmi Gopalkrishnan, Project Coordinator, Saahas Zero Waste.



The horticulture department also fined 11 people for littering.