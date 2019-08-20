Heavy rain in store for Bengaluru till Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All those who work in the evenings, try to get done with work early this week. Also, opt for cabs rather then two-wheelers and don’t forget to carry your umbrellas as the rains are not going to stop for another two days, say Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) officials.

Director of KSNMDC, Srinivas Reddy said, “There is widespread to scattered rainfall in South Interior Karnataka whereas in North Interior Karnataka, there is isolated to moderate rainfall. The rains will continue for the next two days in the evenings.”

It started to pour from 8.30 pm on Monday and continued till midnight. Meanwhile, traffic snarls were reported at Cubbon Road, Indiranagar, Double Road, Koramangala, Whitefield, Bannerghata Road, JP Nagar, Banshankari, Yelahanka, among other localities.

Somashettihalli recorded 47 mm of rainfall. While RR Nagar witnessed 8.5 mm rainfall, Yekhanka received 18 mm, Yeshwantpur 25 mm, Basveshwanagar 19.5 mm, Peenya 21 mm, Dasarahalli 30 mm, Hesaraghatta 39mm , Jalahalli 5mm, and Vidyaranyapura 20mm.