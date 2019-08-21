With four ministers from city, BJP eyes Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Out of 17 new ministers inducted into the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, four are from Bengaluru, giving the capital the lion’s share of berths.

All four ministers - R Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar, S Suresh Kumar from Rajajinagar, V Somanna from Govindarajanagar and Dr CN Ashwathnarayana from Malleswaram - are senior MLAs, while Ashoka is a six-time MLA. Suresh Kumar and Somanna have been elected five times and Ashwath for the third time.

Out of 28 Assembly constituencies, BJP won 11 in Bengaluru. Of these MLAs, four are part of the cabinet.

A senior BJP leader said the mayoral election is just a few weeks away, and this time, the BJP will have the upper hand in the BBMP Council.