Chenchu tribals rescued from bondage

BENGALURU: In a recent bonded labour case, 10 labourers including three children were rescued from a construction site in Mulbagal, Kolar District. The rescue operation was carried out by the Kolar District Administration, Labour Department and Police assisted by the National Adivasi Solidarity Council (NASC), an NGO in Karnataka.

The rescued bonded labourers are Chenchu tribals. It was found that the tribe hailed from Mehboobnagar, Telangana. Nine of them were held in bondage for three years while one was held for 10 months. Officers also found that the labourers were transported across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka by two agents, for construction work in these states. They were brought to Mulbagal, in Kolar two weeks ago by one of the agents after they completed their work in Vijayawada.

The information regarding their whereabouts came to light during a field visit to Chenchu villages in Mahabubnagar, in Telangana. The Revenue Department was then notified for the rescue operation. Dr K Krishnan, Executive Director of NASC said, “In Telengana, there are around one lakh Chenchu tribals, among them more them 50 per cent are displaced. Among the displaced around 20 per cent fall victim to bonded labour. They were promised Rs 5,000 as monthly wage but they did not receive this.”

An FIR is yet to be filed at the local police station.