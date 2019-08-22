New diagnostic kit to detect KFD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, in a two-day workshop, announced that it has come up with a diagnostic test kit that will allow Primary Healthcare Centers to test for Kyasanur Forest Disease. The kits will be made available at centres in the city by the end of the year.

“The test includes molecular and serology assay to detect viral antibodies from human samples and will enable diagnosis to be provided at the point of care,” said Dr Pragya Yadav, a scientist at NIV, Pune.

The use of these-kits was one of the many recommendations made to the National Centre for Disease Control.

The vaccine currently available presents only a 62.4 per cent effectiveness rate for individuals who receive two doses. “There is a need for research to look for new vaccination options,” Dr Shivaraj said.