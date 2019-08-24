Bengaluru Airport metro now closer to taking off

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board has issued a preliminary notification regarding the acquisition of 93 properties for five Metro stations on the 36-km KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport Metro line. The notice issued in the gazette on August 20 pertains to Kodigehalli, Jakkur Cross, Yelahanka, Bagalur/PRR Cross and Trumpet Junction Metro stations on this Rs10,584-crore Metro 2B Line.

According to officials in Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), “A total of 25,099 square metres of land is being acquired in order to construct stations between Kodigehalli and Trumpet Junction. The National Highways Authority of India has already assured us of a five-metre strip of land to be used for the construction of the line. So the properties are being acquired only for constructing the stations.”

The 93 properties to be acquired comprise domestic as well as commercial properties. Small portions of Maharaja Furniture, Bharat Petrol Bunk as well as 647 square metres of Prestige Garden Resorts are among the properties that will be acquired, he added.

There have not been any objections so far from land owners as the compensation being paid by BMRCL is double the guidance value, said another official. “Moreever, we are not acquiring any property in its entirety, only portions of it,” he said.

Apart from the notified properties, another 1,502 square metres of Jakkur APMC Yard and portions of the Air Force Station will be required for the stretch, the official added. “NHAI needs to acquire the land from the Defence Ministry and hand it over to us. Talks are on in this connection,” he added.

Soil testing has been completed along the line recently. BMRCL plans to float tenders for work on this line shortly. The elevated airport line will run along Outer Ring Road median line and on the right side of the elevated road from Esteem Mall on Bellary Road. The airport line is expected to be commissioned by 2023.

Stations on the Airport Metro Line

Kasturi Nagar -Channasandra - Horamavu - HRBR Layout - Babusahebpalya - Kalyan Nagar - HBR Layout - Nagawara - VeerannaPalya - Kempapura - Hebbal - Kodigehalli - Jakkur Cross - Yelahanka - Bagalur/PRR Cross - Trumpet Junction - Airport City Sky Garden - KIA Terminal