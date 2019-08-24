Top leaders vie for Bengaluru Development Minister post 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After inducting 17 ministers into the cabinet, allocation of portfolios is another major challenge for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. At least four senior leaders, including former deputy CM R Ashok, V Somanna and Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, are in the race for the post of Bengaluru Development Minister.

R Ashok, also six-time MLA from Padmanabhanagar, earlier served as Bengaluru in-charge Minister during Yediyurappa’s tenure in 2008. A strong Vokkaliga leader, Ashok cannot be ignored. At the same time, Ashwathnarayan is also a Vokkaliga leader and is said to have played a major role in government formation by helping the BJP win over rebel JDS and Congress MLAs.

Another senior BJP leader, V Somanna, is also said to be "demanding" the Bengaluru Development Minister’s post. Apart from these three, S T Somashekar from the rebel team is also said to be demanding the post. As the BBMP is going for election next year, the Bengaluru Development Minister will play an important role to help the BJP come back to power. “Holding control of Bengaluru means a good hold in the state government itself as well as in the party. The Bengaluru budget is huge.

BBMP to BDA, BWSSB to other agencies, Bengaluru Development Minister will have a say in every major project or tender. Huge revenues are involved,’’ said BJP sources, explaining why leaders are keen on getting the portfolio.

According to BJP sources, since these leaders cannot be ignored or declined, the Bengaluru Development Minister’s post is likely to be retained by the CM himself. "Last time, Ashok and Katta Subramanya Naidu were given Bengaluru South and Bengaluru North in-charge; this time, a similar set up may be put in place," said sources. "Since we do not have full majority on our own, it’s difficult for us to run the government according to our will. Also, this time everything comes from Delhi," said a senior BJP leader.