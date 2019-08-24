Home Cities Bengaluru

Top leaders vie for Bengaluru Development Minister post 

At least four senior leaders, including former deputy CM R Ashok, Dr CN Ashwathnarayan and V Somanna are in the race for the post which is mosty to be retained by the CM itself.

Published: 24th August 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

R Ashok

Former deputy CM R Ashok

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After inducting 17 ministers into the cabinet, allocation of portfolios is another major challenge for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. At least four senior leaders, including former deputy CM R Ashok, V Somanna and Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, are in the race for the post of Bengaluru Development Minister. 

R Ashok, also six-time MLA from Padmanabhanagar, earlier served as Bengaluru in-charge Minister during Yediyurappa’s tenure in 2008. A strong Vokkaliga leader, Ashok cannot be ignored. At the same time, Ashwathnarayan is also a Vokkaliga leader and is said to have played a major role in government formation by helping the BJP win over rebel JDS and Congress MLAs. 

Another senior BJP leader, V Somanna, is also said to be "demanding" the Bengaluru Development Minister’s post.  Apart from these three, S T Somashekar from the rebel team is also said to be demanding the post. As the BBMP is going for election next year, the Bengaluru Development Minister will play an important role to help the BJP come back to power.  “Holding control of Bengaluru means a good hold in the state government itself as well as in the party. The Bengaluru budget is huge.

BBMP to BDA, BWSSB to other agencies, Bengaluru Development Minister will have a say in every major project or tender. Huge revenues are involved,’’ said BJP sources, explaining why leaders are keen on getting the portfolio. 

According to BJP sources, since these leaders cannot be ignored or declined, the Bengaluru Development Minister’s post is likely to be retained by the CM himself. "Last time, Ashok and Katta Subramanya Naidu were  given Bengaluru South and Bengaluru North in-charge; this time, a similar set up may be put in place," said sources. "Since we do not have full majority on our own, it’s difficult for us to run the government according to our will. Also, this time everything comes from Delhi," said a senior BJP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R Ashok Dr CN Ashwathnarayan V Somanna Bengaluru Development Minister post Karnataka new cabinet
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp