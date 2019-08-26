Ancient temple getting new life for fest  

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up restoration of an ancient Ganesha temple inside the Bangalore Fort built by Kempegowda in 1537 in Chamarajapet in the city. The work is being carried out fast so that this year’s Ganesha Chaturthi is special for the devotees in the locality. All precautionary measures have been taken to carry out the work without affecting the original structure of the temple, as the fort is a protected monument.

Talking about the ongoing work, under the guidance of K Moortheeswari, Superintending Archaeologist, Bengaluru Circle, ASI, and Conservation Assistant Goutham Krishnamurthy, Bengaluru Sub-Circle, said that `10 lakh is being spent to restore the temple. The ‘Gandabherunda’, the official emblem of Karnataka, was engraved on the temple’s tower, he said.

Temple’s priest Manjunath Sharma, said that this is a south-facing Ganesha, which is rare. Varun Kumar, a resident, said a ramp was constructed to avoid flooding. This apart, the gate was restored to look like the one during Kempegowda’s time, he added.