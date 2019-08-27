Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru football club comes to rescue of flood-affected pets in state

Via the Compassion Unlimited Plus Action, Bengaluru FC has decided to go a step further in their efforts by collecting material for animals affected by floods in the state.

Published: 27th August 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Animal, Dog, Karnataka floods

Photo for representational purpose

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stories of people collecting relief material for the flood-affected are not uncommon in the wake of the recent North Karnataka crisis. But this sports club in the city decided to go a step further in their efforts by collecting material for animals affected by floods in the state. Who is the inspiration behind Bengaluru FC’s campaign? Dimitar, a pet dog at the club.

“I rescued Dimitar, an Indian pariah dog, six years ago. Since then, he’s a part of our club and stays inside the building,” says Kunaal Majgaonkar, Bengaluru FC media manager. Dimi even has a Twitter handle under his name (@dimibluepooch), which promotes animal adoptions and rescue projects. “At the time of the floods, a member of our management got to know that Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA), a non-profit organisation, has rescued many dogs during the floods. They need food material and medicines for them. So, we thought we will help them as much as we can,” adds Majgaonkar. 

CUPA is working with the Animal Husbandry Department, Karnataka, in order to distribute relief material such as essential veterinary medicines, dog food, nutritional supplements, cattle fodder, and most importantly, veterinary assistance. “There are hundreds of animals displaced and hungry due to the floods. We are distributing dog food to the teams onfield to ensure that there are enough resources available to them,” says Ajay Arjun, head of projects and resources at CUPA. 

Bengaluru FC posted a message about their relief material collection drive on August 21 on Dimi’s Twitter page. The club is collecting Pedigree, supplements (Agrimin Forte, Bolus Sulphadimadine, Ecotas Bolus, Meloxicam Plus Bolus, Steclin), injections (Oxytetracyclin, Dicrysticin, Dexamathasone, Prednisolone, Melonex Plus, Belamil Cadistin) and powders (Neblon, Ruchamax, Bufzone). “It’s great to see people come forward to help. Last weekend, we received many items and people are still contributing. We are planning to collect the items till August 30,” adds Aakash Vinay, a Bengaluru FC member.

To donate material, visit the club’s office at Ashok Nagar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flood Fury 2019 Karnataka floods Bengaluru FC North Karnataka flood relief Bengaluru FC flood relief Compassion Unlimited Plus Action Karnataka rains animals affected
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp